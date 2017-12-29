Sudan: Ministry of Mining Sign Agreement for Gold Exploration With Saudi Company

Khartoum — The Ministry of Mining has signed a privilege agreement with the joint Saudi - Sudanese Ashab Al-Yamin Company for exploring gold and the accompanying minerals in South Kordofan State.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Mining, Prof. HASHIM Ali Salim, for the ministry and the Saudi investor, Mohamed bin Suleiman bin Sulbi, in presence of the company's General Director, Hamad-Neil Abdalla.

In a statement to the press after the meeting, the Saudi investor has called on the businessmen and investors in the Arab World to engage in investments in Sudan at different domains, top of them are mining, agriculture and industry.

He appreciated the facilities extended to them by the Ministry of Mining, including the providing of advisory in the minerals' field.