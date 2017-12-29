28 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Mining Sign Agreement for Gold Exploration With Saudi Company

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ministry of Mining has signed a privilege agreement with the joint Saudi - Sudanese Ashab Al-Yamin Company for exploring gold and the accompanying minerals in South Kordofan State.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Mining, Prof. HASHIM Ali Salim, for the ministry and the Saudi investor, Mohamed bin Suleiman bin Sulbi, in presence of the company's General Director, Hamad-Neil Abdalla.

In a statement to the press after the meeting, the Saudi investor has called on the businessmen and investors in the Arab World to engage in investments in Sudan at different domains, top of them are mining, agriculture and industry.

He appreciated the facilities extended to them by the Ministry of Mining, including the providing of advisory in the minerals' field.

Sudan

Prices Soar, Bakeries Shut in Sudan Bread, Fuel Crisis

The knock-on effect of the steady rise in the price of the US Dollar on Sudan's currency market continues to impact on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.