Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Preparations to Lunch Khartoum - Madani Train Line

Khartoum — Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received Thursday at the Republican Palace the Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridge, Dr. Makawi Mohamed Awad, and got informed on the preparations for launching Medani - Khartoum train on January 2.

Makawi said in statement that they changed the railway from Medani to Khartoum by Sudanese experts and personal funding through Faisal and Omdurman National Bank.

He referred to the establishment of four new stations along the railway line in Al-Masid, Al-Mealig, Al-Hasahisa and MEdani, adding that the construction of this line affirmed the capability of Sudanese staff to complete the railway lines at all part of the country.