29 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sir Lowry's Pass Fire Swiftly Contained

Tagged:

Related Topics

A fire which broke out near Horseshoe Bend on Sir Lowry's Pass on Friday morning was quickly contained thanks to the fast action of the firefighting crew, the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue spokesperson, Theo Layne, said.

"A lot of resources were pulled in very quickly because of the mountainous area," said Layne.

"We expected wind, so we got a big crew here and it made a world of difference," he said, as mopping up and monitoring continued.

Working on Fire spokesperson Lauren Howard said firefighters immediately got to work when a report came in at 06:30 that there was a fire on the mountain pass.

A spotter plane, a water bomber, three helicopters and crew rushed to douse the flames.

The N2, which connects Cape Town and the southern Cape, and which links tourists to popular destinations, such as Hermanus, was temporarily closed and traffic was diverted.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the pass was reopened to traffic just before 09:30.

Authorities in the Western Cape are on high alert for fires this time of year, due to windy and unusually dry conditions.

They have pleaded for people not to make fires out in the open and said braais are only allowed in protected areas.

No cigarettes should be ashed out of car windows and cigarette butts should also not be discarded from car windows, authorities warned.

A massive, multi-agency response team is on standby during "fire season".

Source: News24

South Africa

National Assembly Failed to Hold Zuma to Account, ConCourt Rules

The Constitutional Court has found that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account for his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.