29 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Sokoto Governor's Convoy Ferried Across River Benue

Photo: Premium Times
Aminu Tambuwal.

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Wednesday led a delegation to Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State to pay a condolence visit to the former Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Isiaka Bawa, who lost his mother, Hajiya Hadiza, recently.

The governor is pictured being ferried with his convoy across River Benue into Ibi town on boats in a dangerous 30-minute cruise across the river.

A promise to construct a bridge across the river into the town has not materialised in 50 years.

