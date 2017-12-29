Nigeria: Ex-Boxer On the Run for Beating Wife to Death Over Xmas Food

Awka — A middle-aged man is currently at large for allegedly beating his wife to death in Uli, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect, who is said to be a retired boxer and simply identified as Everitus, reportedly attacked his wife during a disagreement at their residence.

The deceased, identified as Fidelia, a trader in Ekeagbagba market in the area, was said to have demanded money from the husband for Christmas food when an argument ensued between them.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that as the argument degenerated, the ex-boxer now a popular pastor with a charismatic church, allegedly beat his wife into a pulp.

A witness, who preferred anonymity, said some youths vented their anger on the suspect's other house in Amamputu village, in the same council area as they set the building ablaze.

"The man was a retired boxer before becoming a pastor of a charismatic church. They have been married for some time now, but they usually have disagreement.

"The wife had asked him for money to prepare food for Christmas. That was what started the fight which eventually led to his beating the wife to her untimely death," he added.

Daily Trust however learnt the suspect is presently at large, while the matter has been reported to the police at the Ihiala division.

Reacting, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nkiruka Nwode, however, said the report was yet to get to her office.