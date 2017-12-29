Nigeria: Firm Empowers SMEs Operators, Launches New Platforms

Lagos — A finance inclusion firm, My Liberty Family (MLF), has empowered some Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operators and launched new platforms to expand its scope of operations.

At the MLF first year anniversary ceremony and the unveiling of its new social, financial and media platforms in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Francis Ben Adesokan, said the firm's existence is dictated by the need to continuously provide financial empowerment to Nigerians to boost their businesses and improve the quality of their lives.

According to the chief executive officer, the MLF scheme has benefitted many registered members (Libertarians) and turned them into first time millionaires.

He said unlike other multi-level marketing schemes which empowered a few early registered members and kept others as slaves, MLF was created to help libertarians receive financial support from other family members (libertarians) and it never keeps anyone at the top of the pyramid for long, neither does it enslave any.

"MLF believes that poverty is not African. It also believes that Small and Medium Scale businesses (SMEs) are the country's growth engine, yet hardly does any financial institution help them. It would be noted that SMEs are essential providers of jobs and economic growth.

"World Bank reports that 95 percent of jobs in low income countries are created by SMEs. Further report shows that they account for about one third of the country's gross domestic product, GDP. They are an essential part of private domestic private sector and are a priority in any country's economic reform," Adesokan said.

Also at the commemoration, the MLF chief executive officer unveiled a social media platform which he said was borne out of a strong desire to provide solution that meets a wide range of needs for registered members and would-be members.