Nigeria: Communities Call for Health Centre, Other Facilities

Angwan-Taki and surrounding communities near Karshi, FCT, have called for a health centre and other amenities to save lives of the inhabitants.

Locals in the surrounding communities of Taka Lafia, Maiwa Sabo, Munatari, Jeje A, Jeje B, Cheta, Yelwa, Kudeyi, Agaragu and Saka, decried the unnecessary loss of lives of the people during emergencies due to absence of medical facilities as the nearest hospital at Karshi is about 15 kilometers away.

The residents disclosed this during the medical outreach of the Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG), FCT Province 3 at Angwan-Taki recently.

An indigene of Angwan-Taki, Gaius Arege, said the community has no chemist, hospital, pipe-borne water and roads, and appealed to public spirited individuals to come to the aid of the people.

An elderly man, Sule Gimba, who said he came from neighbouring Uke community to get treatment for eye ailment, said his eye condition worsened due to adequate medicare.

The chief of Angwan-Taki, Danlami Lamiga, thanked God and the church for the medical programme and called for development projects for the community and its neighbours.

"We thank God for this medical programme. We expect improved health in the community after this exercise. We have never had outreach of this magnitude apart from occasional vaccination coverage," he said.

The mission coordinator of RCCG, FCT Province 3, Pastor Gando Andrew Magaji, said the medical outreach was part of the convention of the church to assist remote villages surrounding the FCT.

One of the medical doctors attending to the beneficiaries, Dr Samuel Ezekwere, identified typhoid, malaria, and worm infestation as the most prevalent diseases in the area.