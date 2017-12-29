South Africa: National Commissioner General Khehla Sithole Undertakes Operational Visits in Eastern Cape, 30 Dec

South Africa's top court has ruled that parliament did not hold President Jacob Zuma accountable over his use of state… Read more »

Members of the media are being made aware of this planned visit and to diarize for attendance. More details will be communicated in due course.

The National Commissioner, General Khehla Sithole is planning to visit Eastern Cape as part of Operation Back to basics Safer Festive Season 2017/2018. He is expected to visit Mthatha on Saturday, 30 December 2017, between 11am and 13:00. Members of the media can join the National Commissioner on the walk about at the taxi rank and two malls in Mthatha. A formal media briefing will be arranged at PRD at 13:30.

