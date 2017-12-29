29 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Chris Morris Added to Proteas Test Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

All-rounder, Chris Morris , has been added to the Proteas squad for the first Test match against India starting at Newlands on January 5.

Morris has recovered from a groin injury and replaces fast bowler, Duanne Olivier , in the 15-man squad.

This selected squad is only for the first match of the 2018 Freedom Series.

The Proteas will assemble in Cape Town on January 2 to begin preparations for the first Test of the three-match series.

There is still no specialist wicketkeeper cover for Quinton de Kock, who picked up a hamstring strain in the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe.

De Kock is expected to recover in time for the India Test, but if he does not then the selectors may be forced to give the gloves to AB de Villiers.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), AB de Villiers (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Dale Steyn (Titans).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

National Assembly Failed to Hold Zuma to Account, ConCourt Rules

The Constitutional Court has found that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account for his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.