29 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: No Record of Road Crash At Xmas in Kuje - FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kuje Command, has said it recorded zero road crash during the Christmas celebration in Kuje Area Council.

The FRSC Unit Commander, Solomon Igbogbo, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje on Thursday.

Igbogbo commended road users for adhering to traffic rules and regulations during the celebration and urged them to continue with the positive attitude .

He said the presence of the command's personnel on major roads in the area has compelled motorists to desist from dangerous driving, overloading and unnecessary overtaking.

He said, "Road crashes are not mere occurrences; they are largely human but can be reduced through conscious effort by drivers by strictly adhering to traffic rules.

"All we need to do on our highways is to examine our driving attitude to steer clear of any unhealthy practices and to be promoters of road safety advocacy."

NAN

