Tanzania: Scottish Label Cuts Ties With Singer Malaika

Dar es Salaam — It was a deal that was supposed to turn around Queen Malaika's music career but before even the first song is launched off their project it has emerged that the Scottish based label Urban Studios has severed ties with the singer, The Beat can reveal. In a communiqué that was sent to the beat, the Queen Malaika project has been suspended due to unavoidable circumstances.

"It is with profound sadness that we have to inform you and the public that the "Queen Malaika" project had to come to an abrupt end. After carefully reviewing the progress of the project and professional misconduct on Malaika's side, we have conclusively decided it is to the best interest of both parties that the "Queen Malaika" project must come to an end. This was not an easy decision to reach and iIt is also not how we had envisioned," reads the statement in part.

Urban Studios team which includes Hassan Nganzo, Aloyce Gelase and David Roddie who were spearheading the project made the decision to suspend the project however they say they will continue their search for new talent as well as working on new potential projects under 'Trend Differently'.

Speaking to The Beat, Hassan Nganzo said that it was unfortunate that they had to end the project after so much work had been put into it with countless hours were devoted to the project. Aloyce Gelase stated, "I am disappointed we had to cancel the project but it's not the end. For now we have to focus on other projects but we will consider planning a project with Malaika in the near future assuming all parties agree and set new contractual obligations"

David Roddie stated "I was delighted to meet Malaika and had fun making music for her. Unfortunately this music won't be released in the near future".

He added: Unfortunately the music produced and written for the project by David Roddie and Stephen Dunn will not be released any time soon.