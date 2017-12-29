29 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kwankwaso, Supporters May Join PDP or PRP

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — A former Kano State governor, Dr Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso and his supporters are considering the possibility of defecting from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to either the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Daily Trust has learnt.

A source within the Kwankwasiyya, a political movement owned by Senator Kwankwaso, confided in Daily Trust yesterday that members of the movement had been holding series of meetings on the issue and that they would soon come up with a stand on the two political parties.

"They have agreed to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). But the issue at stake now is which party they will join, between the PDP and the PRP. "They are still contemplating. But I can confirm to you that they will soon finalise the issue and come up with a stand," the source said.

But when contacted, a strong pillar in the Kwankwasiyya movement, Dr Yunusa Adamu Dangwani, denied having any knowledge of such plan by Kwankwaso or Kwankwasiyya to leave APC.

Dr Dangwani said their leader, Senator Kwankwaso, and the entire members of the Kwankwasiyya group were still card carrying members of the APC and had no plan to dump the party.

He said, "We have not discussed anything related to Kwankwaso's defection from the APC to the PDP or the PRP. We are still members of the ruling APC. We have been hearing this for some time now. But it is just mere rumor. And we cannot stop people from speculations. We are APC members who believe in Kwankwasiyya's ideologies."

