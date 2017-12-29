Nigeria: Dana Launches New Product, Appreciates Travel Agents

Dana Air has launched the Dana Air Smart Sale to encourage its guests to book early, plan their trips and get smart fares on their roundtrip booking on all its existing routes from December 26 to February 28, 2018.

The airline also celebrated and appreciated the efforts of travel agents in 2017 with Christmas gifts to encourage them to maintain the momentum and thank them for their support.

Speaking on the Dana Air Smart Sale, the Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said: "We want our guests to get booking in 2018. It's never too early to start planning your business and leisure trips for 2018, as this flash sale offers our guests an opportunity to plan ahead and get fares as low as 15,300 on roundtrip bookings. All they need to do is visit our website www.flydanaair.com and use the promo code 'SMARTSALE' to get best fares. These amazing fares are available across our existing route network -Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo , and Owerri."

Speaking further Ezenwa said: "Our guests can take advantage of this impressive offer and start booking from now till 10th January, for flights between 10th January and 28th February 2018. This deal is based on first-come, first-served, with limited availability. So with these exciting low fares we want our smart guests to get booking."

On the gifts to travel agents said: "Travel agents are pivotal to the success of any airline and we decided to celebrate our travel agents for their constant support and contributions to the growth of the industry. We have had a very amazing longstanding relationship with the TAs, and this is just to appreciate and demonstrate our commitment to them."

Only recently, Dana Air celebrated its 9th anniversary in the aviation industry and capped the year with its full membership of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and an award for the Most Efficient Airline of the year 2017 at the Nigerian Entrepreneurs awards. The airline is reputed for its unrivaled on-time performance, innovative online products and world-class in-flight service.