Zimbabwe: No Arrests Yet As Minister Muchinguri's Office Is Broken Into

Water, Environment and Climate Change minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri had her office broken into last weekend.

Muchinguri, who is also the Zanu PF national chair, was the acting president a few days before the break in when President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on an official visit to South Africa. That was before the appointment and swearing in of the new VPs Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

According to the state media, unknown people with an unknown motive broke into Muchinguri's offices housed at Kaguvi Building in Harare.

By Thursday afternoon it was not clear whether or not there were any goods and property that went missing in these offices. Police sources, however, confirmed the break in saying it was discovered on Boxing Day at around 4.30pm.

A report was then made at Harare Central Police Station and a team of police detectives and other security agents attended the scene, said the report.

"The offence was discovered on December 26, 2017 at around 16.30hours at the Water, Environment and Climate Change Ministry which is housed on the 12th Floor of Kaguvi Building. The case was reported a few hours later at Harare Central Police Station," a police source close to the investigations was quoted as saying.

This is not the first time for a high ranking government official to have their office broken into. A few years ago, then Vice President Mnangagwa's office was broken into as well as that of then higher education minister Jonathan Moyo.

However Moyo was to later accuse the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission of breaking into his office to steal official documents which were later used in the bid to prosecute him for allegedly embezzling government funds.