Angola: Angosat-1 Re-Establishes Communication

Luanda — The Angolan satellite, Angosat-1, last Friday re-established communication with the earth station, hours after it lost contact following its launch into orbit last Tuesday evening, in Kazakhstan, in the ambit of a project developed by a Russian company.

The re-establishment of the communication with Angola's first satellite was confirmed to ANGOP last Thursday, over the phone, by the secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Technologies, Manuel Homem.

The launching of the Angosat-1 stimulated a wave of speculative comments in Angola and abroad, after it was announced that the earth station lost the communication signal with the satellite after it entered into orbit.

Manuel Homem said that it is normal to see such thing happen with the launching of a satellite, having guaranteed, however, that the technicians are very committed to the project and willing to make sure this process happens with success, aiming at providing the quality service from such technological endeavour.

Last Wednesday, in face of rumours that the launching of Angosat-1 had been a failure, Manuel Homem announced through to the press that Angosat-1 had made its normal trajectory and that it was in orbit as planned.

According to Roscosmos, Russia's State Space Activities Corporation, the rocket put the satellite into orbit as planned, separating it from the orbital transfer stage.

Built by a Russian state consortium, Angosat1 will cover part of Africa and Europe and at least 47 Angolan aerospace engineers, trained in China, Argentina, Brazil, Japan and Russia, will guarantee the functioning of the satellite.

The Angolan satellite will have a primary control and mission centre in Angola and a secondary one in Russia.

The Angosat1 project has been underway since 2012.