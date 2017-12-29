Egypt: Cabinet's Meeting Kicks Off to Discuss Various Issues

The cabinet convened Thursday to discuss a number of political, economic, social and security files.

Chaired by Acting Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly it will discuss several reports related to the quality of the provided services to the citizens and progress in the implementation of national projects in different parts of the country.

The cabinet session will also tackle a number of bills and ministerial decisions aiming at achieving economic and social stability and encouraging investments.

Measures related to social security, offering quality service to low-income citizens and providing basic commodities at affordable prices nationwide will be reviewed in line with President Abdel Fatah El Sisi's directives.

