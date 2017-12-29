Egypt: It Minister Reviews Readiness of Emerging Companies to Take Part in Las Vegas Ces

Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology Yasser el Qadi discussed with representatives of a number of emerging companies their readiness to take part in CES conference in Las Vegas.

Egypt will take part for the first time in the conference to kick off on the ninth of January.

According to the web site of CES, formerly The International Consumer Electronics Show, it showcases more than 3,900 exhibiting companies, including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more; a conference program with more than 300 conference sessions and more than 170K attendees from 150 countries.

In statements, Qadi said the Egyptian state is keen on empowering young men in the IT sector in order to render the country a regional technological hub and boost exports of value-added products.

MENA