29 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: It Minister Reviews Readiness of Emerging Companies to Take Part in Las Vegas Ces

Tagged:

Related Topics

Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology Yasser el Qadi discussed with representatives of a number of emerging companies their readiness to take part in CES conference in Las Vegas.

Egypt will take part for the first time in the conference to kick off on the ninth of January.

According to the web site of CES, formerly The International Consumer Electronics Show, it showcases more than 3,900 exhibiting companies, including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more; a conference program with more than 300 conference sessions and more than 170K attendees from 150 countries.

In statements, Qadi said the Egyptian state is keen on empowering young men in the IT sector in order to render the country a regional technological hub and boost exports of value-added products.

MENA

Egypt

Sisi Directs Officials to Draw Up Integrated Plan to Secure River Nile Navigation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday directed top officials to enhance coordination among the ministries and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.