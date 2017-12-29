Egypt: Sisi Directs Officials to Draw Up Integrated Plan to Secure River Nile Navigation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday directed top officials to enhance coordination among the ministries and bodies concerned in order to draw up an integrated plan to secure River Nile navigation.

Sisi asserted that elements of such a plan should include a routine purge of the river bed by dredges, placing guiding signs and restrictions on cruise owners in order to guarantee the highest possible safety for passengers.

This came during the president's meeting with Acting Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and the ministers of irrigation and water resources, tourism and transport.

According to presidential spokesman Bassam Rady, the meeting dwelt on the measures taken by the ministries concerned to solve navigation problems in the River Nile, especially in the area between Luxor and Aswan.

During the meeting, the tourism minister reviewed a report on his recent visit to Aswan, referring to the coordination among the bodies concerned to face any problem that might affect the tourism movement, the spokesman said.

Also, the minister of irrigation and water resources introduced his ministry's annual plan to facilitate navigation.

MENA