29 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President's Policy On Competence, Quality of Cadres Highlighted

Luanda — The National Defence minister, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, has deemed astute, right and intelligent the way the Angolan President, João Lourenço, has placed governmental cadres in the different departments of the state, giving privilege to competence and merit to strengthen the country's institutions, aimed at using the best solutions to solve the problems facing the nation.

The minister manifested such position on a yearend message addressed to the President João Lourenço, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

On the message, which reached ANGOP on Thursday, the minister expresses support to the commitment of the Executive to the consolidation of peace, national unity, democracy, social justice, preservation of the independence and the country's sovereignty.

"The year 2017, which is just about to end, has a historical landmark for our country, for in sequence of the 23 August General Elections a new republic was born and, consequently, a new Executive led by His Excellency Comrade President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the FAA, who is committed to fighting corruption, impunity, nepotism, waste and swindling of public funds (...)", reads the document.

