Morocco: HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Chairs Religious Evening in Memory of Late King Hassan II

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid and HH Prince Moulay Ismail, chaired, Thursday at the Mohammed V Mausoleum in Rabat, a religious evening in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of the passing of late King Hassan II.

During the religious ceremony, verses of the Quran were recited, followed by panegyrics of the Prophet.

On this occasion, the Sovereign, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid and HH Prince Moulay Ismail, prayed at the graves of late Sovereigns HM Mohammed V and HM Hassan II. HM the king also prayed at the grave of late HRH Prince Moulay Abdellah.

Prayers were declaimed for the late sovereigns HM Hassan II and Mohammed V.

Prayers were also declaimed for God to preserve and assist HM King Mohammed VI and to grant him success in his actions and initiatives to serve his loyal people.

The religious evening was attended mainly by the head of government, speakers of the two houses of parliament, HM the King's advisors, members of the government, representatives of Islamic diplomatic corps accredited in Rabat and several civil and military figures.

Upon his arrival at the Mausoleum, the Sovereign, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, was greeted by the Kingdom's historian, curator of the Mohammed V Mausoleum, and spokesman of the royal palace, Abdelhak Lamrini, and Wali of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra region, governor of Rabat prefecture, Mohamed Mhidia, before reviewing a detachment of the Royal Guard that paid the honors.