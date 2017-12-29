Ethiopia: Lalibela Monolithic Churches' Rehabilitation to Start Soon

Negotiation is underway between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and United Nations Education Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO) to find lasting solution to the threats facing the Lalilbel's monolithic Rock-Hewn Churches.

Years ago, a metal roof was erected as temporary solution to protect possible cracks and damages caused by sun slights. But the shelter has not been removed for several years.

Some residents fear that the protective shield could be damaging to the churches, Getu Asefa, UNESCO Cultural Program Officer told The Ethiopian Herald. Negotiation is ongoing between the ministry and UNESCO to put in place other mechanisms that were proved effective in other churches such as Bete Geberael and Bete Rufael.

The metal shelters were meant to shield the churches from winds and sun light and should have been removed earlier as possible collapses may damage the churches. Accordingly the ministry and UNESCO are working to find lasting solution to conserve the marvelous world heritage.

Study has been finalized to select proper mechanisms to rehabilitate and conserve the churches. Engineering finance has been prepared and there will be announcement of bidding very soon to start work on rehabilitation. Hence, UNESCO would provide technical assistance and may help the country solicit financial resources.

