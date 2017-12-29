29 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority to Introduce New Heritage Inventory Management System

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage announced that it has finalized preparation to implement new cultural heritage inventory management system.

Authority Heritage Management and Inventory Senior Expert Abera Anjulo told the Amharic daily Addis Zemen that the new digital inventory management system would introduce modern technology and upgrade the previous inventory system.

The system would be functional in five states and two city administrations as a pilot project this budget year and is expected to ease the heritage conservation program's registration and monitoring activities.

As to him, the system would prevent heritage looting and illegal trafficking and hence support the heritage tourism sector. It would help speed up its heritage registration program that has started in the 1970s but not finalized as of yet, he noted.

On the other hand, the system would help to conduct additional study on the newly registered heritages, he stated.

This week, the authority experts will travel to the states and city administrations to give training to experts on the implementation of the system, according to him. The new system is invented by Aksid, local information technology company.

