In the midst of the stellar performance by Mo'Hit Records at Davido's 30BillionConcert, Tonight star, Nonso Amadi has come under heavy criticism for his performance at the concert. He allegedly went off track on different occasions and some Nigerians who allegedly attended the event, are not taking it kindly.

See the tweet that sparked the criticism

Nonso Amadi will be performing like he's looking for iPhone charger to borrow from strangers.

-- Oloye! ☻ (@Ay_bkini) December 28, 2017

And others were let loose

I had no Idea who Nonso Amadi was so i googled him and his songs and i was beyond impressed, then I saw the video of the young mans life show. It's like Yahoo can manifest in any form o.

-- Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) December 28, 2017

Why will Nonso Amadi perform in a concert and not perform live with a band and background singers? Like are you a kpangolo musician?

-- Ehimen III (@eDante_) December 19, 2017

Some loyalists also came to his defense

Nonso Amadi performance was enjoyed by people who attended the concert live but online attendants think he was looking for his charger and therefore had a bad performance. I saw the reaction of fans present in the hall - in short we enjoyed it!

-- Abayomi Opeoluwa (@YomiNigeria) December 28, 2017

I don't even know about 'knocking confidence' . Trust Nonso Amadi's talent will speak for him, but where's the error room afforded upcoming acts?

Why are you pretending tongue lashing an upstart is the same thing as criticising an established act?

-- Fontaine. (@TheAlchemist___) December 28, 2017

On a lighter note, the tweets have made him more popular

So the whole of today I kept hearing Nonso Amadi and I decided to download all his songs. The dude makes good music tbh

He should be encouraged and not bashed

He's good!

-- AIKIDO (@thedohnjoe) December 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Nonso was nominated for the 2017 Sound City Viewers Choice Awards.