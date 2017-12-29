Nigeria: Brickbats As Police Arrest Ondo Ex-Commissioner

Akure — Temper rose thursday in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, following the arrest by the state police command of a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Femi Adekanmbi.

Adekanmbi, was arrested few hours to the annual thanksgiving organised by him which also coincided with the inauguration of a water fountain he financed in his hometown, Owo.

The arrest of the former commissioner sparked anger among his political followers in the town, who accused the State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, as responsible for the act.

But the Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, described the allegation against the governor as unfounded, saying "the governor is too busy with developmental projects and programmes for the people of the state than to engage in political vendetta.

"Akeredolu is a politician who believes in equality, justice and fair play and would not engage in such kind of politics or political vendetta.

"If Adekanmbi has been invited by the state police command, he should try and honour the invitation rather than pointing fingers towards the direction of the state governor.

"Let him clear his name and tell the police what he knows about what he was invited for."

Speaking on his arrest at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office, in Akure, Adekanmbi expressed shock accusing Akeredolu, of political vendetta.

He said: "This is a clear case of political vendetta and an attempt to silence political opponents. This is not about political gathering or rally, but an annual thanksgiving which has been in existence for over 10 years."

Adekanmbi said he was surprised when he was referred to the state CID and learnt his arrest was in connection with a petition written against him over a fracas in Owo last November .

"No arrest or intimidation can silence me and my followers. This will not affect my love for my people and the urge to bring development to the ancient town of Owo. I am ready to work hand in hand with any individual or organisation towards developing Owo town, irrespective of their political beliefs or leaning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Mr. Femi Joseph, said the former commissioner was not arrested by the command but was invited to clear the air over an issue.

Joseph assured that the PDP chieftain in Owo would be released immediately the command concludes its findings.