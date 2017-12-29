29 December 2017

Africa Renewal (United Nations)

Congo-Kinshasa: Appointments

By Africa Renewal

UN secretary-general António Guterres has appointed Kim Bolduc of Canada as his deputy special representative for the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republiclof the Congo (MONUSCO). She will also serve as UN resident coordinator, humanitarian coordinator and resident representative of the UNDP. She succeeds Mamadou Diallo of Guinea.

Major-General Francis Vib-Sanziri of Ghana has been appointed as head of mission and force commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). He most recently served as director-general of the International Peace Support Operations at General Headquarters of the Armed Forces. He succeeds Major General Jai Shanker Menon of India.

Mamadou Diallo of Guinea has been appointed as deputy special representative of the UN Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) as well as UN resident coordinator, humanitarian coordinator and resident representative of the UNDP. He most recently served as deputy special representative of the secretary-general of the MONUSCO. He succeeds Mourad Wahba of Egypt.

Bintou Keita of Guinea has been appointed as assistant secretary-general for peacekeeping operations. She most recently served as deputy joint special representative for the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). She succeeds El Ghassim Wane of Mauritania.

