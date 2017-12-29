29 December 2017

Senegal: Bringing Cinema to Senegal - By Bicycle!

By Emmanuelle Landais

In Senegal this month, a movie club has started in the remote south-east Kédougou region, near the border with Mali and Guinea. But because there is almost no electricity in the area, the films are shown, under the stars, by using a projector that's powered by a bicycle.

It's the follow-up to an adventure a few years ago when two friends, one French and one Senegalese, cycled around the country and showed films in villages - thanks to the same bicycle-powered, and portable, cinema. Interested in more on Cinécyclo Sénégal?

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

