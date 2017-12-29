Tanzania: Public Leaders Have Just a Day to Declare Assets

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday directed Ethics Commissioner Judge (rtd) Harold Nsekela to ensure the Ethics Secretariat does not to accept assets and liabilities declaration forms from public leaders that are submitted after the legal December 31 deadline.

Dr Magufuli issued the directive immediately after submitting his own forms to the Ethics Secretariat in Dar es Salaam, a statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications said.

"When December 31 comes, as per the requirements of the law, I ask you Judge Nsekela to draw a line - not accepting any more forms. Then, the law will take its course. I wish you all the best," said Dr Magufuli in a statement circulated to the media by the Directorate of Presidential Communications.

For his part, Judge Nsekela commended President Magufuli for abiding with the law that requires public leaders to declare their assets and liabilities, adding that wealth declaration was a matter of principle for all public servants and not optional.

According to Sections 9 and 11 of Public Services Act number 13 of 1995, all public servants are supposed to declare their wealth. Earlier during a press statement, Judge Nsekela warned that stern disciplinary measures would be taken against public leaders and officials for defying the directive.