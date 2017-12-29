Tanzania: Use Macron's 1bn/ - Deal to Uplift Football Level

FOOTBALL fraternity in Tanzania is keen to see changes in the country's national teams after Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) signed a kit sponsorship deal worth over 1bn/-with Italian firm, Macron.

Signed by TFF President, Wallace Karia and the firm's country agent and Managing Director, Suleiman Karim, the federation will be receiving 150,000 Euros annually for operations, while 200,000 Euros will be reserved for kits.

This sponsorship has come at a time when Tanzanian football urgently needs to reach the desired global level; therefore we take the deal as a big step ahead if what has been promised is implemented effectively.

There is no doubt the explanation given by TFF Marketing Manager, Aaron Nyanda, that the kits from the Italian firm is of high quality, but our worry remains on how it will improve the outlook of all the national teams-Taifa Stars, Ngorongoro Heroes, Serengeti Boys and Twiga Stars as the official claimed.

Additionally, though it is too early to measure, Karia promised sports editors that they will maintain radical changes at the federation and make the country's football vibrant. He said during his four months at the office, the federation has made good progress in terms of attaining high standards of transparency and accountability which will turn around the country's football fortunes.

He said he is making reforms in football, claiming an implementation of over 70 per cent of the priorities highlighted during his campaigns. The new TFF as Karia claimed has won back the support of the world football governing body (FIFA) who had stopped funding TFF for the past few years due to mismanagement.

He said effective from next year, FIFA will start pouring in funds, saying that TFF is entitled to receive 1.2m US dollars (about 3bn/) from FIFA annually, of which 750,000 US dollars is for development programmes and the remaining amount is for the federation's operations.

Still despite all the seemingly positive changes, still team work, cooperation and bigger support is needed as we are patiently watching and waiting for the federation's new management to deliver. We know however that it is an uphill task due to the fact that there is much work which needs to be done to completely reform the country's football, which is still in its gloomy days.

We would like to advice football stakeholders to let the new TFF management implement its development strategic plans, which Karia said will make the body's secretariat more accountable and propel youth development programmes.