Zimbabwe: State Media Lying to Protect Corrupt ED Cronies, Says PDP

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has blasted the state media for failing to expose corruption by politicians aligned to the Zanu PF Lacoste faction which forced the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was inaugurated a month ago, has been speaking strongly against corruption both in government and the private sector since his ascendency following a coup.

However, it appears that only senior politicians and business people linked to the G40 faction which was led by former First Lady Grace Mugabe were targeted for arrest in a nationwide blitz code named Operation Restore Legacy.

The operation, said to be targeting criminals around Mugabe, has so far claimed the scalps of former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo, Former Agriculture Minister, Joseph Made, and former Mines Minister Walter Chidhakwa among others, all linked to the deposed G40 faction.

In a statement, the PDP said the state broadcaster, ZBC, had in the past few days reported lies just to portray the administration as a reformist government, adding the coming in of the Mnangagwa administration had not changed anything.

"Failure to expose shady individuals is obviously a setback in any attempt to combat graft if the presidential speeches were genuine. The state media is awash with talk of fighting corruption by the new President but the absence of diversity in the electronic media has left glaring gaps and a failure to ask critical questions," the party said.

The party said no questions were being asked about the missing 15 billion because the state media was being muzzled from carrying out its responsibility of exposing such rot.

It said the lack of media diversity had led to those aligned to President Mnangagwa being presented as saints despite their shenanigans while state media was now being personalized by the first family.

"The Herald and ZBC now follow the President to church a new phenomenon uncharacteristic even of the Mugabe regime," the PDP said, adding it was aware that authoritarian regimes deliberately suppress free flow of information so as to pursue a narrow selfish agenda of self-aggrandisement and power retention.

The MDC Alliance partner said the ZBC's broadcasting monopoly had resulted in mediocrity, while the private media was being coerced and intimidated.