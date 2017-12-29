Tanzania: Maintain Tourism Impetus

The influx of tourists in the country's major national parks this year has been more than satisfactory, judging by the sentiments expressed by various park authorities during this festive season. It's encouraging to note that the aggressive promotional activities - among the most notable ones the fresh bid to lure locals through various incentives - are paying dividends.

Overwhelming numbers of visitors in the Northern Tourism Circuit, for instance at the Tarangire National Park, have resulted in the shortage of parking space during the past two weeks. Officials at the park that's renowned for its high concentration of jumbos, reported that at least 5,641 tourists visited the park between December 18 and 24. Out of these, 1,890 are locals.

It is the same positive story from Lake Manyara National Park where the official number of visitors this year alone stands at 134,000, against a projection of 129,000. That is a 15 per cent increase in a year.

In both cases, there is an appreciation of two key factors: first, the general aggressive marketing, and second, the deliberate promotional activities targeting locals and aimed at tapping into the potential of domestic tourism. But of course, these would not have yielded the same results in the absence of proper infrastructure. The responsible ministry should now ride on these achievements to do much better.