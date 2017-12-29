29 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Hlongwani Arrested Over Sugar Beans

By Staff Reporter

Former Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Makhosini Hlongwane, was Thursday arrested after he failed to account for tonnes of sugar beans found at his farm, police said.

The Member of Parliament for Mberengwa East was picked up by police at his farm on the outskirts of Zvishavane town.

According to sources, police found close to 10 tonnes of sugar beans stashed at the former minister's farm.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands Province, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, said investigations were still underway although the former minister was released after a statement was recorded.

The former ZBC journalist was arrested early Thursday morning following a raid on his farm by the police. He was arrested after he failed to produce receipts for the purchase of sugar beans which he allegedly claimed were donated to him by a firm he could not name.

According to the state media reports, Hlongwane was one of the 40 faction members who skipped the country into Mozambique following a military coup last month but was to later return to the country.

Since his return, he had been holed up at his farm, reports said.

