29 December 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Upgrading of Health Facilities Ongoing

By Moshe Galeragwe

Mosu — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has informed residents of Mosu that government was planning to improve provision of health services across the country by upgrading health posts to clinics.

President Khama said at Mosu on Wednesday at an occasion where he handed snacks and food hampers to children and elderly people.

He said government was aware that such villages as Mosu were still serviced by a health post and therefore funds permitting, such facilities would be improved. He explained that under the current financial year, government had bought 100 ambulances in an effort to improve transport at health facilities across the country.

President Khama further informed the residents that he would continue with his annual plan of celebrating the festive season with the residents of Mosu even after retiring as President.

In his welcome remarks, Kgosi Phillip Kopano had appreciated government programmes and plans aimed at uplifting the livelihoods of the people.

He said President Khama was determined to reduce poverty and empower the youth.

He however said despite efforts made by President Khama, some projects had encountered challenges along the way.

Kgosi Kopano stated that some residents of Mosu who had benefited from SHHA scheme in 2014 were still awaiting completion of their houses.

He said it was unfortunate to see the incomplete structures dilapidated while there were unexplained delays.

Kgosi Kopano had also appreciated that government was in the process of tarring the road that connected the village to Orapa/Francistown road.

He further called for the provision of a vehicle as the village was currently dependent on the neighbouring Mokubilo and Mmatshumu for transport.

Source : BOPA

