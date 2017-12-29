29 December 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Kitwe Man Jailed for Possession of Ivory

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Phiri

The Kitwe Magistrate Court has sentenced a 42 Year old man to five years imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful possession of prescribed trophy contrary to section 130 (2)(a) and (b) of the Wildlife Act Number 4 of the laws of Zambia.

Appearing before Magistrate William Lubanga in the Kitwe Chambers for Judgement, Newton Mwamba 42, of Kitwe Chamboli Township was found guilty of being in possession of an elephant Ivory.

Facts before court are that on the 27th December, 2017 National parks and wildlife officers received information to the effect that one person was dealing in Elephant ivory at Moba Hotel within Kitwe.

The suspect was arrested after being found in possession of ivory and appearing before court, the accused pleaded guilty to the offence.

Magistrate William Lubanga passed judgement in the Chambers without taking any time on the matter.

Zambia

Councillors Are Abusing Grants - CSO

The K 10,000 monthly allocation under the Ward Fund has continued to be abused by councillors countrywide due to poor… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.