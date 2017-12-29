South Africa: Partners Are Warned Not to Use Bushes As Lover's Spots

press release

The South African Police Service in this Province would like to warn all members of the Community to stop using bushes as lover's spots or sitting inside their cars in dark areas because they are becoming vulnerable to the criminals.

This warning is precipitated by a spate of reported incidents of serious crimes such as carjacking, armed robbery, rape to murder which are totally avoidable.

In the Maake Policing area outside Tzaneen, a 68-year-old man and a woman were kidnapped and later the man was found dead after a massive joint search operation a week ago.

In the Dennilton Policing area outside Groblersdal, this week on the 2017-12-27 at about 22:00 at Rambo village, the victim sat in his car together with his girlfriend when four armed men attacked them and subsequently robbed them their motor vehicle, a BMW 3 series which was later found abandoned a distance away from the crime scene.

Fighting crime is everybody's business, as the Police, we are twenty-four hours in the streets, roads, villages, townships, towns and farms to discharge our duties in ensuring a safe and secure environment to our communities but members of the community should play their role in ensuring their personal and property safety at all times.

This lover's spots are generating unnecessary and avoidable crimes which should stop abruptly.