South Africa: Suspect to Appear in Court for Double Murder

press release

A dedicated Vispol member at Eshowe SAPS, Constable Thuthukani Khuzwayo acted swiftly when he received information about a murder suspect who was planning to escape to Durban, after committing a double murder and two attempted murders at Makhilimba area, Eshowe.

Constable Khuzwayo used his own private car to chase the suspect who was reported to be proceeding to a hiking spot at Gingindlovu after committing a double murder and two attempted murders at Makhilimba. He spotted the suspect fitting the description given to him at the hiking spot and the suspect was hiking to Durban. He gave him a lift and drove straight to Gingindlovu SAPS for back up. The suspect was arrested and when his bag was searched police found clothing with blood stains.

On Wednesday, 27 December 2017 there was a wedding at the Mthethwa homestead. The son of the deceased Mbhekiseni Petros Mthethwa (53) was married that day and people were still celebrating. At 20:00 the suspect arrived and opened fire, shooting four people before he ran away. Mbhekiseni Mthethwa (53) and Sipho Mzimela (Mnguni) (40) died at the scene. The two other victims were rushed to hospital, one shot on the knee and the other on the stomach. The suspect (27) is detained at Eshowe SAPS on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He will appear in the Eshowe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest and praised the member for his dedication. "The swift arrest of the suspect is commended. It shows that police are always alert and dedicated to prevent criminal activities and arrest the perpetrators of crime."