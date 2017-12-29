29 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect to Appear in Court for Double Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A dedicated Vispol member at Eshowe SAPS, Constable Thuthukani Khuzwayo acted swiftly when he received information about a murder suspect who was planning to escape to Durban, after committing a double murder and two attempted murders at Makhilimba area, Eshowe.

Constable Khuzwayo used his own private car to chase the suspect who was reported to be proceeding to a hiking spot at Gingindlovu after committing a double murder and two attempted murders at Makhilimba. He spotted the suspect fitting the description given to him at the hiking spot and the suspect was hiking to Durban. He gave him a lift and drove straight to Gingindlovu SAPS for back up. The suspect was arrested and when his bag was searched police found clothing with blood stains.

On Wednesday, 27 December 2017 there was a wedding at the Mthethwa homestead. The son of the deceased Mbhekiseni Petros Mthethwa (53) was married that day and people were still celebrating. At 20:00 the suspect arrived and opened fire, shooting four people before he ran away. Mbhekiseni Mthethwa (53) and Sipho Mzimela (Mnguni) (40) died at the scene. The two other victims were rushed to hospital, one shot on the knee and the other on the stomach. The suspect (27) is detained at Eshowe SAPS on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He will appear in the Eshowe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest and praised the member for his dedication. "The swift arrest of the suspect is commended. It shows that police are always alert and dedicated to prevent criminal activities and arrest the perpetrators of crime."

South Africa

National Assembly Failed to Hold Zuma to Account, ConCourt Rules

The Constitutional Court has found that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account for his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.