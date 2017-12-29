South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for the Possession of Stolen Goods and Hijacked Vehicle in Manenberg

press release

In order to prevent and combat crime that may threaten the safety and security of the community, vigilant Flying Squad members on patrol arrested three suspects for the possession of stolen goods and a hijacked vehicle yesterday in Manenberg.

Members received an all points broadcast of a hijacked vehicle within the Khayalitsha policing area, equipped with a vehicle tracking system. As the tracker was activated, they picked the signal in the vicinity of Tambo Village area in Manenberg.

Driving through Tambo Village. SAPS members spotted the vehicle in Christmas Tinto Road. As they approached the vehicle, the suspects tried to flee the scene. SAPS members cornered them with driver still in the driver seat. The LDV and goods valued at R100 000 were recovered.

A case of possession of stolen property has been opened for investigation and they also could be charged with the hijacking of the vehicle. The arrested suspects, aged between 25 and 37 will be appearing in court once they have been charged.