29 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: New Constables Showing Their Mettle in Port Elizabeth

New Constables who graduated from the police training academies last week are already showing their mettle and zest for what they have been trained to do - protect and serve the citizens of this country.

On 29/12, two Constables were engaged in intensive stop and search operations in Bethelsdorp when they arrested a suspect with 30 mandrax tablets, 9 packets of tik and cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is R2000. The same members, while on patrol also recovered a hijacked VW Golf abandoned in Kwanoxolo. The vehicle was hijacked in Uitenhage. The Station Commander of SAPS Bethelsdorp, Brig Zolani Xawuka has praised the new Constables for their efforts during this busy festive season.

