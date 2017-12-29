29 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: SAPS Warning to Students Looking for Accommodation for 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

With the New Year around the corner and lots of new first year students looking for accommodation, we would like to caution students to be vigilant of sending EFT payments into private bank accounts advertised on the internet. In most of the cases the students have viewed an advert on-line and after contacting the person, they send the deposit, never to hear from the person again.

These adverts can originate from private individuals and also from scam or bogus letting agencies on-line. These agencies appear to be legitimate and will send the student a full lease agreement and in a few isolated instances they will even arrange for a contact to show the flat to the student. Some agencies have fake websites to make them appear to be professional.

The public is encouraged to verify the credentials of the person advertising the accommodation and the legitimacy of the property advertised. If you to come across a bogus advertisement, please report the matter to your local police, so that the matter can be investigated.

South Africa

National Assembly Failed to Hold Zuma to Account, ConCourt Rules

The Constitutional Court has found that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account for his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.