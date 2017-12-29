South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested for Possession of Abalone in Strand

press release

Partnership policing in the Strand area stopped five suspects in their tracks late yesterday afternoon, Thursday, 28 December 2017 at about 19:30.

A Law Enforcement officer who was on duty and patrolling Beach Road, Strand had his attention drawn to a commotion on the beach opposite the Ocean View Hotel by a Strand Neighbourhood Watch member. He went to investigate and discovered that the Neighbourhood Watch members arrested five male suspects in possession of 201 units of abalone.

He assisted and arrest the five suspects age between 24 and 49.

Once charged, the five suspects are due to appear in the Strand Magistrates' Court on charges of illegal possession of abalone.