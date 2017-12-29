South Africa: Suspects Apprehended for Possession of Dagga

press release

Potchefstroom — The fight against drug trafficking in the province gained successes when Rustenburg K9 Unit apprehended two men aged 28 and 66 for possession of dagga at approximately 12:00 on Thursday, 28 December 2017 along N4 road in Rustenburg.

The suspects' arrest came after K9 Unit members made a follow up on a tip-off about a Mercedes Benz Vito bus that was en route from Gauteng to Botswana transporting dagga. The vehicle was spotted and stopped for a search about two kilometres before the Rustenburg turn off on the N4. During the search, the police discovered wrapped parcels underneath the vehicle containing cannabis and dagga, weighing 11.710kg all with estimated street value of R81 900. The drugs were seized together with the vehicle. The duo will appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

In another unrelated incident in the early hours of today, the police in Makgobistad through Safer Festive Season operation arrested three suspects aged 35, 45 and 56 for separate cases of possession of dagga.

The suspects were arrested after the police in Makgobistad and members of Makgobistad Port of Entry in conjunction with members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) received a tip-off about suspected dagga dealing activity at Disaneng village. A follow up was made Disaneng village, a 56-year-old suspect was arrested at his house for possession of 13.5kg of dagga with estimated street value of R24 000. The suspect is expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates' Court on Monday, 2 January 2018.

It was in the same operation that two other suspects were arrested at their premises in Makgobistad for possession of 7g and 5g of dagga respectively. A R200, 00 fine was imposed to each of the suspects.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded the members for their quick response that culminated in the arrests. She said that drug peddling will not be allowed and will be dealt with accordingly. She said further that the police in the province are out in numbers to deal with any type of criminality through the Safer Festive Season operations.