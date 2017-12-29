South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Drugs and Unlicensed Firearm in Westbank

The Constitutional Court has found that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account for his… Read more »

East London OCC members followed up on information of people in a house selling drugs in Westbank. They went to the house and asked to search the house and an unlicensed 9mm Browning firearm with a serial number and two live rounds, eight and a half mandrax tablets to the street value of R680 was found. Two male suspects 24 and 30 years of age were arrested and charged on different charges. Possession of mandrax and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition was opened. The firearm was circulated and is discovered that it was reported stolen in Duncan Village in 1997. Both suspects will appear in the East London Magistrates' Court soon.

