South Africa: Exercise Caution When Discharging Fireworks

The City of Cape Town has appealed to the public to exercise caution when discharging fireworks on New Year's weekend.

The city's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security and Social Services, JP Smith, said the city's emergency and law enforcement services will once again be out in full force this New Year's weekend, urging revellers to party responsibly.

Smith also reminded the public to set off fireworks only in designated areas.

"Good weather is expected and that means many people will ring in the New Year with dazzling displays of exploding pyrotechnics. Fireworks are beautiful but also dangerous.

"I want to urge the public to exercise caution when discharging fireworks. With the current water crisis, we cannot afford any fires caused by negligence," Smith said.

On New Year's Eve, fireworks must only be discharged in designated areas, which are the same sites available to the public for Guy Fawkes:

Athlone Stadium parking area (eastern side), Klipfontein Road, Athlone

Wesfleur sports field, Reygersdal Drive, Atlantis

Bishop Lavis sports field, Lavis Drive, Bishop Lavis

Metropolitan sports grounds, Melkhout Street, Bonteheuwel

Blue Downs sports field, Blue Downs

Maiden's Cove parking area, Victoria Road, Camps Bay

Delft Central sports grounds, Main Road, Delft

Macassar Beach parking area, Macassar Road, Macassar

Swartklip sports complex, Swartklip Road, Mitchells Plain

Sarepta sports complex, Sarepta

Strandfontein Pavilion, Strandfontein

Tourism Centre, Athens Road, Table View beachfront with road closures in Marine Drive between Dolphin Beach Hotel and Marine Circle; Waves Edge will be closed off at Athens Road, Popham and Dunbar Streets.

"Use these sites responsibly and refrain from discharging fireworks in areas not designated for the purpose. All designated fireworks areas will be patrolled by City Law Enforcement and Metro Police officers, as well as a fire inspector.

"Persons under the age of 16 may only handle and discharge fireworks when supervised by an adult, and the cut-off time for discharging fireworks is 12:30. Should weather conditions, such as the wind, not be conducive to the discharge of fireworks on the day, the designated site will be closed," Smith said.

Safety tips for the discharging of fireworks:

Only discharge fireworks that are bought at an accredited shop

Only discharge fireworks at the designated sites

Only use fireworks as directed by the instructions printed on the package

Children must be supervised at all times when around fireworks

Do not discharge fireworks indoors

Make sure that you discharge the fireworks out of range of spectators and any other structures or vehicles

Do not try to re-ignite a 'dud' as it could explode near your hands or face

Only light one firework at a time

Do not make your own fireworks

Do not light fireworks inside any type of container

Never discharge fireworks while under the influence of intoxicating substances

Chinese lanterns not permitted

Smith also reminded residents that the use of Chinese lanterns is not permitted.

"Chinese lanterns increase the risk of fires as they're left to float into the air and could land anywhere. Given the water situation, we need everyone to be especially cautious when handling fireworks to prevent fires.

"To ensure these events are incident-free is a joint responsibility. Apart from policing the designated areas, the city's enforcement services will also confiscate illegal fireworks and issue fines to individuals found to be contravening the relevant by-laws," Smith said.

General emergencies can be directed via the City's Public Emergency Communication Centre by calling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline. Members of the public with information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks can report this to the Metro Police Call Centre on 0860-POLICE (765 423) or to the South African Police Service on 10111.