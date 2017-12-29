South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm in Sterkspruit

The Constitutional Court has found that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account for his… Read more »

Members of Sterkspruit Visible Policing were on duty performing crime prevention duties and stop and searches under the command of W/O YAwathe when they received positive information at Mokhesi A/Area that lead to an arrest of a suspect age 28 years old for possession of a firearm and ammunition. The suspect will appear in Sterkspruit District Court soon facing two counts, one for possession of firearm without licence and second for possession of ammunition. Aliwal North Cluster Commander Brigadier Xakavu congratulated members with swift reaction and affecting arrest before these firearms are used to committee robberies it shows commitment and dedication.

