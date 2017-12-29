South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Upper Tugela SAPS

The Constitutional Court has found that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account for his… Read more »

Upper Tugela SAPS is appealing to the community to assist in tracing the whereabouts of Tsanelo Nelson Zondo (20). He went missing on 6 December 2017 at Sandlwana area, Bergville, KZN. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. He is described as being slender, about 1.57m tall and weighs around 50kg. It is alleged that Tsanelo may be somewhere in the Bloemfontein area. We appeal to anyone who might have information of his whereabouts to contact Upper Tugela Detectives on 036 438 9922 or 082 462 9802. Crime Stop can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.