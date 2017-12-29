South Africa: Limpopo Provincial Police Are Encouraging the Safe Use of of Fireworks

Members of the community, guardians and parents are urged to be extremely cautious and careful when using fireworks.
Here are the safety tips:
* Use fireworks outdoors only. Never carry fireworks in a pack or shoot them off in a metal or glass container.
* Children must always have an adult supervision during the fireworks activities.
* Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks including sparklers alone.
* Avoid buying fireworks packaged in brown papers. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and they could pose a danger to the users.
* Be careful when lighting the fuse. Never place any part of your body directly over fireworks devises when lighting the fuse.
* Never relight a "dud" fireworks, wait for 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
* Only use fireworks as intended. Don't try to alter them or combine them.
* Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. "Have a designated shooter."
* Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose pipe handy in case of fire.
* If fireworks are being used near your home, ensure that pets especially dogs are kept in captivity.
* Don't bring your pets to a fireworks display, even a small one.
* When firing rockets type of fireworks, make sure pipes are inserted firm on the ground and point upwards.
* Keep a safety distance away after setting a fuse alight.
* Do not point fireworks to people or pets, always upward and not sideways.
* Make sure your pet has an identification tag, in case it runs off during a fireworks display.
* No firearm must be used as a substitute to fireworks.