South Africa: Wanted Murder Suspect Arrested in Umgababa During Festive Season Operations

press release

Last night, the EThekwini Outer South Cluster members together with Head Office Stabilisation Units conducted an intelligence driven operation at Umgababa and Durban Central areas searching for a wanted murder suspect or hit man implicated in several drug related murders across the EThekwini Cluster. A 36-year-old suspect was arrested for a carjacking and murder that took place at Folweni in 2015.

It is alleged on 22 April 2015, at 19:00, Sthembiso Mcineka (40), was at his business premises at Folweni B section, when he was attacked by unknown suspects who robbed him of his belongings. They stole his cash, cellphone and vehicle before they shot him. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and upper body and he was declared dead at the scene. Charges of murder and carjacking were opened for investigation at Folweni SAPS.

The team also proceeded to the Durban Central area where they arrested a 27-year-old suspect for possession of drugs at Mona road, Durban. He was found in possession of four packets of tic, dagga and cash suspected to be the proceeds of drugs.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa praised the team for apprehending the suspect who was on the run since 2015. "It is pleasing to note that more and more outstanding suspects are being arrested in terms of our festive season plan. Criminals should never enjoy the festive season and must remain behind bars so that law abiding citizens can be safe," he said.