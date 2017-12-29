East Africa: Preparatory Phase of Indian Ocean Island Games 2019 Discussed With Mauritian Prime Minister

press release

The preparatory process leading to the Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2019 were at the fore of discussions during a meeting held yesterday in Port Louis between the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint. Mauritius will be hosting the 10th edition of the Games.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the amount of work completed to-date by the IOIG's Organising Committee as well as training of Mauritian athletes. Discussions also focused on the construction of the sports complex in Côte-d'Or, the start of renovation works at several sports sites for IOIG 2019, and the financial aspect of the Games.

Moreover, the Prime Minister spoke of his commitment in providing all the necessary support to make of the Games, scheduled from 19 to 28 July 2019, a success.

IOIG

The IOIG is a multi-sports event held every four years among athletes from Indian Ocean islands.

The IOIG were adopted by the International Olympic Committee in 1976. The objectives are to contribute to regional cooperation through the development of sport in the region, build friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of the islands of the Indian Ocean, in the spirit of the Olympics.