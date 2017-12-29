Mauritius: Highlights of Health Statistics Report 2016

press release

The estimated resident population for Mauritius as at 31 December 2016 was 1 221 150 compared to 1 220 530 as at 31 December 2015. The increase of 620 in the number of resident population, that is, 0.05%, is highlighted in the Health Statistics Report 2016.

The report, published by the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life, outlines information on population and vital statistics, infrastructure and personnel, morbidity, mortality, and the activities of most of the health services pertaining to Mauritius and Rodrigues.

With regard to life expectancy at birth, Mauritius has experienced an increase of 3.0 years for men (from 68.1 to 71.1 years) and by 2.5 years for women (from 75.3 to 77.8 years), during the period 2000 to 2016. Moreover, a total of 12 330 live births were registered in 2016 for a Crude Birth Rate of 10.1 per 1 000 mid-year resident population compared to 9.9 in 2015 and 14.0 in 2006.

Statistics show an increasing trend regarding low birth weight. During the last two decades, the percentage of low birth weight has considerably increased, that is, from 7.9% in 1990 to 17.4% in 2010. In the period 2011-2016, the percentage has fluctuated between 17.0% and 17.5%.

Furthermore, in 2016, a total of 9 920 deaths were registered for a Crude Death Rate of 8.1 per 1 000 mid-year population compared to 7.8 in 2015 and to 7.3 in 2006. The Infant Mortality Rate stood at 11.6 per 1 000 live births in 2016 compared to 13.7 in 2015 and to 13.5 in 2006. Of all deaths recorded, diseases of the circulatory system were responsible for 35.2%, endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases (mainly diabetes) for 24.1%, neoplasm (cancers) for 12.8%, diseases of the respiratory system for 8.9% and injury and poisoning for 5.0%.

Figures obtained from the Mauritius Revenue Authority indicate a decline in the number of imported cigarette sticks, which stood at 858 million in 2016 compared to 1.0 billion in 2012.

In addition, a rise has been noted in the number of newly detected HIV/AIDS cases among Mauritians which stood at 319 in 2016 compared to 262 in 2015 and to 320 in 2012. Twenty-five cases of malaria and 7 cases of Chikungunya, all imported, were also reported in 2016.

The medical staff of the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life has been strengthened over the years with a total of 1 155 doctors and 3 686 qualified nurses and midwives in 2016.The number of admissions in Government hospitals in 2016 was 208 847 and 45 671 operations were performed. In 2016, 141 286 cases were seen as outpatients at Orthopaedics clinics, 121 768 at Cardiology clinics, 114 744 at General Medicine clinics, and 99 046 at General Surgery clinics.

Rodrigues

An increase of 0.8% was registered in Rodrigues resident population in 2016. The estimated resident population as at 31 December 2016 was 42 396 compared to 42058 as at 31 December 2015.

The registered live births stood at 752 in 2016 for a Crude Birth Rate of 17.8 per 1 000 midyear resident population compared to 16.2 in 2015 while a total of 254 deaths were registered for a Crude Death Rate of 6.0 per 1 000 mid-year population; the rate was equally 6.0 in 2015. The Infant Mortality Rate has increased from 11.7 per 1 000 live births in 2015 to 14.6 in 2016.

As reported in the Health Statistics, of all deaths recorded in 2016, diseases of the circulatory system were responsible for 45.7%, endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases (mainly diabetes) for 13.4%, neoplasm (cancers) for 11.4%, diseases of the respiratory system for 6.7% and injury and poisoning for 4.7%.

As for the medical team, at the end of 2016, there were 25 doctors, 3 dentists and 183 nurses and midwives in post in the public sector in addition of two Pharmacists working in the private sector.

As regards cases of HIV/AIDS, the report indicates a decline with 7 cases registered in 2016 compared to 11 in 2015.