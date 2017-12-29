28 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspected Kidnapper Wounded in Shootout With Limpopo Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police wounded a suspected kidnapper during a shootout near Dikgale village in Limpopo after he allegedly attempted to flee with millions of rand in ransom money in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police said the 40-year-old suspect was shot along the R81 road, between Polokwane and Mooketsi, while trying to flee with R6m in cash.

The man and an accomplice allegedly kidnapped a businessman in his 50s from Thohoyandou, and demanded the ransom from his family. The family approached the police.

"After they ordered the family to drop... [the] ransom cash at a particular point in Polokwane... [officers] monitored that point until at about 01:00 this morning when the transaction started," Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"During that process, the police approached them and ordered them to surrender, but they sped off and a... chase ensued."

The suspects opened fire on the police, who retaliated. The driver then lost control of the car, and veered off the road.

The suspect who had been shot was taken to hospital under police guard. He is to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court when he recovers.

The second suspect escaped and a manhunt has been launched.

The man who had been kidnapped was successfully rescued. He had been injured.

Source: News24

South Africa

National Assembly Failed to Hold Zuma to Account, ConCourt Rules

The Constitutional Court has found that the National Assembly failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account for his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.