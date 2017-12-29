29 December 2017

South Africa: Wedding Murder Suspect Nabbed While Hitchhiking to Durban

A 27-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly killed two people and injured two others at a wedding in Makhilimba in Eshowe, north of KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Friday.

It is alleged that the man shot the father of the groom, Mbhekiseni Petros Mthethwa, 53, and a guest, Sipho Mzimela-Mnguni, 40, on Wednesday night, said Captain Nqobile Gwala. Both of them died.

Two other victims were rushed to hospital, said Gwala.

One victim sustained a gunshot wound on the knee and the other was shot in the stomach.

"There was a wedding at the Mthethwa homestead on Wednesday. The son of the deceased (Mthethwa) was married that day and people were still celebrating," she said.

Gwala said, the suspect arrived at about 20:00 and opened fire, shooting four people, before fleeing on foot.

She added that the suspect was arrested on Friday after Constable Thuthukani Khuzwayo - a visible policing member at Eshowe police station - acted swiftly when he received information that he was allegedly planning to flee to Durban.

"Constable Khuzwayo used his own private car to chase the suspect who was reported to be proceeding to a hitchhiking spot at Gingindlovu. He spotted the suspect fitting the description given to him at the hiking spot and the suspect was hiking to Durban.

"He gave him a lift and drove straight to Gingindlovu SAPS for back up. The suspect was arrested and when his bag was searched police found clothing with blood stains," she said.

He has been detained at the Eshowe police station on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

"He will appear in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 2 January 2018," Gwala said.

KZN acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest and praised Khuzwayo for his dedication.

"The swift arrest of the suspect is commended. It shows that police are always alert and dedicated to prevent criminal activities and arrest the perpetrators of crime."

